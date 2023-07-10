Cairn Hotel Group Launches “Project SEARCH” To Empower Young Adults With Learning Disabilities

Share Tweet Share Email

Cairn Hotel Group, has announced the establishment of the Project SEARCH programme at the Stirling Highland Hotel.

The year-long initiative aims to collaborate with Forth Valley College, Stirling Council, and other employability partners to provide young adults (up to 24 years old) with learning disabilities an opportunity to develop essential skills and gain work experience, ultimately leading to sustained employment. It is being coordinated by Recruitment Assistant Kimberley Barnett.

Project SEARCH is a nine-month internship programme specifically designed to educate and empower young individuals with learning difficulties in employability, social, and life skills. It operates within a real-life, fully supported work environment, fostering a hands-on learning experience that prepares participants for the competitive job market.

Throughout the programme, interns will have the opportunity to work in various departments within the Stirling Highland hotel. By engaging in meaningful tasks and responsibilities, they will acquire valuable knowledge, skills, and experience in a professional setting.

The supportive environment, combined with the collaboration between the hotel, college, and council, will provide interns with a comprehensive foundation for future employment opportunities.

Claire Johnston, Regional HR Manager at Cairn Hotel Group, expressed her enthusiasm for this initiative, saying: “We are thrilled to embark on this groundbreaking partnership with Project SEARCH, Forth Valley College, and Stirling Council.

“The Project SEARCH programme at the Stirling Highland Hotel represents our commitment to empowering individuals with learning disabilities, equipping them with the necessary tools to secure employment in the long run. We firmly believe in creating a diverse and inclusive workforce, and this programme aligns perfectly with our values.”