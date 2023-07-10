IfATE Survey Aims to Transform Skills Training for Hospitality Sector

Share Tweet Share Email

The Institute for Apprenticeships & Technical Education (IfATE), want to capture the views of people working in pubs, cafes, hotels and fast-food chains, including technical experts, senior managers, and leaders of staff to help transform skills training for the catering and hospitality sector by completing their latest skills survey.

The IoH, as a member of the IfATE’s directory of professional and employer-led bodies, has welcomed the latest survey which builds on the hospitality symposium IfATE held in November 2022, marking the beginning of the unique opportunity to join an influential group dedicated to improving the way the skills system works.

The IfATE survey will run until 20 July 2023 and is encouraging anyone who works across catering hospitality to take part.

Skills Gap

The catering and hospitality industry has faced well-documented challenges in filling its skills gaps. IfATE acknowledges the urgency of tackling this and firmly believes that by engaging with employers and stakeholders, a transformative change can be achieved. For example, the conversations with employers in November revealed that there was a need to update the level 2 hospitality team member and level 3 hospitality supervisor apprenticeships and related training.

IfATE also wants to offer better routes into the sector for school leavers and career changers, which will support growth in the sector and help ensure apprenticeships and wider technical qualifications meet the skills demands of businesses, foster sustainability, and attract fresh, diverse talent.

There are currently 10 apprenticeships for the catering and hospitality sector, with two more in development. They span level 2 (GCSE equivalent) to levels 4 & 5 (resembling a foundation degree).

Complete the survey by 20 July 2023

