ISAAP and Shield Safety Partner To Advance Safety In The Serviced Apartment Sector 

Shield Safety and ISAAP (International Serviced Accommodation Accreditation Process) announce partnership to advance the professionalism and safety of the serviced apartment sector.

ISAAP is the leading independent global quality standard for the corporate housing, aparthotel, and serviced apartment sector of the hospitality industry. Since its inception in 2015, and currently with over 130 ISAAP accredited providers in 21 countries across 4 continents, ISAAP Accreditation is gaining momentum as the recognised worldwide accreditation & certification standard for the industry.

The two organisations will be working together to help serviced accommodation providers ensure that their properties are safe and secure environments for guests. ISAAP’s team of highly experienced and professionally qualified Quality Assessment Consultants work closely with accommodation providers throughout the accreditation process. This, combined with the expert software and services from Shield Safety will help those providers demonstrate their ongoing commitment to safety and get prepared for and progress their ISAAP accreditation.

Mark Flanagan, CEO of Shield Safety commented ‘Working alongside ISAAP to ensure safety standards are high across the serviced apartment sector is extremely important to us. Our mission over the last 20 years has been to make safety simple and hassle free for operators, which ultimately makes the world a safer place for us all to live. Operators who use our services, and RiskProof software, can demonstrate their due diligence and commitment to managing risk in preparation for ISAAP accreditation’.

Stephen Martin, Managing Director of ISAAP added, ‘This important partnership with Shield Safety furthers ISAAP’s aim of helping to make serviced accommodation safer and more secure for all of us, and to be able to provide opportunities for serviced accommodation providers to demonstrate their credentials in these important elements of their product service standards. A worthwhile accreditation is never easy to achieve, but with Shield Safety’s support and guidance, accommodation providers can better prepare themselves to achieve the ISAAP Compliance Accreditation standard’.

Achieving accreditation will also help operators with ASAP membership. As the first and only membership organisation for the professional Serviced Apartment sector, ASAP’s members must sign that they agree to abiding by a Code of Conduct which calls on them to operate safely and transparently, representing their properties honestly and keeping insurances and safety standards updated at all times. Demonstration that the providers work with Shield Safety and achieve ISAAP accreditation will help to confirm their adherence to ASAP’s code of conduct.