Call to Get Behind English Tourist Week March 17-26

The annual week dedicated to celebrating England’s tourism industry is fast approaching with VisitEngland putting out a call for people and businesses to get involved.

English Tourism Week, underway this year from the 17 to 26 March, sees the industry come together to highlight tourism’s economic importance and to promote the innovation, quality and range of products and services on offer to boost domestic breaks.

This year’s campaign, co-ordinated by VisitEngland, is using the strapline ‘amazing’ to celebrate the amazing people, places, businesses, attractions, experiences and destinations that make up England’s tourism sector.

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said:

“With spring upon us and the Easter break just ahead it is timely to shine the spotlight on the outstanding tourism offer here on our doorstep, and on an industry which supports millions of jobs and local economies right across England.

“England’s tourism industry caters for every taste, budget and wish-list. From enjoying contemporary culture in our vibrant cities to our stunning coastal and seaside destinations, from our heritage, countryside and adventure tourism to our outstanding B&Bs and self-catering accommodation, consistently rated as some of the best in the world, there really is something for everyone.”

Destinations, tourism businesses and visitor attractions can download the English Tourism Week toolkit including logos, slogans, images and poster templates.

In the lead-up to English Tourism Week and throughout, VisitEngland is also encouraging people to show support for English tourism on social media by using #EnglishTourismWeek23.

VisitEngland and local destinations are also asking MPs, local authorities, the UK Government and other stakeholders to get involved including visiting local businesses and attractions during the week.

Tourism is one of England’s largest and most valuable industries, supporting hundreds of thousands of businesses, employing about 2.6 million people and, in 2019, generating £76 billion in domestic visitor spending.