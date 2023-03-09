Vegan Hot Cross Buns

Share Tweet Share Email

Ingredients:

• 50g plant-based butter

• 300ml dairy free milk

• 500g strong white bread flour

• 7g sachet fast-action yeast

• 70g caster sugar

• Zest of 1 orange

• 70g mixed peel

• 150g sultanas

• 1 tbsp mixed spice

• 1 tsp cinnamon

• ½ tsp salt

• 3 tbsp apricot jam, to glaze

Method:

1. Heat the butter and milk over a low heat and stir until the butter has melted. Heat until just simmering, then remove from the heat and allow to cool a little.

2. Sieve the flour then stir through the yeast, sugar, spices and salt. Pour in the milk and stir until the mixutre forms a sticky dough.

3. Knead for 6 minutes or until the dough is elastic and smooth on a surface lightly dusted with flour. Prove for an hour in a lightly oiled mixing bowl covered with a cloth.

4. Once the dough has doubled in size, mix through the mixed peel, sultanas and orange zest and knead again until the fruit is evently distributed throughout the dough. Prove again until the dough doubles in size.

5. Line a large baking tray with parchment paper. Divide the dough into 12 even pieces and roll each into a ball. Place onto the baking tray spaced out by a couple of centimetres. Cover with lightly oiled cling film, then prove again for one hour.

6. Preheat the oven to 220C/200C Fan/Gas 7.

7. Mix 70g plain flour with a 2 tablespoons of water to create a pipeable paste. When the buns have proved pipe crosses over the buns with the resulting paste.

8. Book in the oven for 20 minutes, or until golden brown.

9. Heat the jam in the microwave for a few seconds and sieve to remove any lumps. While the buns are still warm from the over, brush onto the buns to create a glaze and allow to cool.