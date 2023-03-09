Make Their Voice Heard in Advertising Consultation

Share Tweet Share Email

The Scottish Beer & Pub Association (SBPA) have called on Scotland’s pubs, bars and wider hospitality industry to make sure their voice is heard, as the consultation on alcohol advertising and sponsorship closes today [Thursday].

Commenting, a spokesperson for the SBPA said:

“With only 24 hours until the consultation closes it is vital that Scotland’s pubs and bars have their say by responding to the consultation, which could have widespread consequences and added costs for the ontrade. “While a series of roundtables have been held by the Public Health minister, this remains the only opportunity at this stage for the publicans and other hospitality operators to feed-in directly the impacts it would potentially have on their businesses. “The far-reaching consultation could see legislation covering many elements of hospitality, including branded beer mats, umbrellas, windbreakers, and glasses. All of these are often provided free of charge by a brewer or other producer, but a prohibition on branded logos would mean pubs and bars needing to pay for these expensive items.

“This is a cost many cannot afford. In addition to the other substantial pressures on our publicans, including increases to business rates, astronomical energy costs and the introduction of DRS, this could be disastrous for many at this time. “There is also real concern that these proposals could take away the niceties of the pub, like the vital community sports club sponsorship and partnerships, that locals across the country help fund. That’s why it’s crucial as many as possible respond via the Scottish Government website and have their voice heard before tomorrow’s deadline.”



Commenting, James Nisbet from who runs several pubs, including the Kilderkin, Blue Blazer and Bennett’s in Edinburgh said: “What they have done to consult pubs is not enough. I think the proposals in the consultations are ridiculous, they are not going to help anyone who seriously has a health problem with alcohol. For small businesses, independent businesses, distillers – between this and DRS, it’s a double-whammy, they are not going to be able to get their products on the shelves.”