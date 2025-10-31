Cambridgeshire Pub Helps Bring People Together To Overcome Social Isolation and Loneliness

Share Post Share Email

The Lion at Ickleton, near Saffron Walden, Cambridgeshire, has opened a community café to provide a safe space to help people connect and socialise.

The pub, which was reopened in June 2025 after members of the local community raised £440,000 for the purchase, puts community at the centre of its ethos.

The Lion has already become the hub of the local community offering delicious food, real ale and a warm, friendly atmosphere.

Members of the Ickleton Community Pub Ltd, the community benefit society set up to purchase the pub, were determined to support people living in the village and surrounding areas to help overcome social isolation and loneliness.

Expert help and a Community Services Fund grant from Pub is The Hub, a not-for-profit organisation that helps pubs to diversify their services and activities, was provided to support the opening of the community café.

The café, which currently opens on the third Friday of the month and is run by volunteers, has already become an important meeting place for families, friends and those living alone who want to meet new people and connect. It serves delicious coffee, sourced from local roaster Ninth, along with teas and cakes – with its Victoria sponge is already proving a firm favourite.

It has become a ‘must visit’ for close to 50 people in the area and the numbers of people using the café continues to grow. There are plans to extend the opening times to provide even more support to people living in the local area.

Lizzie Molloy, Society Secretary and Community Cafe Lead, said: “Since opening, the response to our café has been overwhelmingly positive. It’s been lovely to see so many friendly faces enjoying coffee, cake and a chat together.

“It’s the perfect way to start your morning, meet friends and neighbours and enjoy the welcoming atmosphere of your community pub.”

Jo Hancock, HR and Communications Lead, said: “The community café has been a great way to build community cohesion. It is a social space for everyone to meet and provides great opportunities for volunteers.”

Regional advisor for Pub is The Hub Terry Stork said: “This is a pub that is really at the heart of its community. This important new service will enable people of all ages to get together and socialise to help combat social isolation.”

The café is running a special event on Saturday, 22nd November between 10am to 2pm where local people can get free advice on saving energy, reducing their bills and helping the planet – while enjoying delicious coffee, cake and pastries.