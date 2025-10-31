Ardy Ferguson Wins S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Award 2025

Share Post Share Email

Following a two-day Grand Finale, last night saw Ardy Ferguson crowned as the winner of S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition 2024-25, the competition’s sixth edition, at the iconic Castello Sforzesco in Milan. Competing against 14 other talented global finalists, Ferguson’s dish ‘Archipelago Celebration’ stole the show.

After two years of competing with chefs regionally and worldwide, Ardy Ferguson’s signature dish was chosen as the winner by a Grand Jury of seven renowned chefs – Christophe Bacquié of France and two-Michelin-star Le Table des Amis; Jeremy Chan, co-founder of London’s trailblazing two-Michelin-star restaurant Ikoyi; Antonia Klugmann, of Michelin-starred L’Argine in Gorizia, Italy; Niki Nakayama, of Michelin-starred n/naka in Los Angeles; Elena Reygadas, chef-owner of Michelin-starred Rosetta in Mexico City and founder of the Elena Reygadas Scholarship; Julien Royer, of celebrated three-Michelin-starred Odette in Singapore; and Mitsuharu Tsumura, whose restaurant Maido in Lima is the best in the world according to The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

The jury praised Ferguson who has been guided throughout the competition by Vicky Lau for demonstrating exceptional technical precision, a distinctive creative vision and a deep personal connection to their dish. Their dish, ‘Archipelago Celebration’, stood out for its balance of innovation and authenticity, perfectly embodying the competition’s values of skill, passion and purpose.

Ardy Ferguson, winner of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Award 2025, said: ‘’I’m incredibly honoured to have been named the winner of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition 2025. Representing Asia on this global stage has been an unforgettable experience. Creating my dish, ‘Archipelago Celebration’, allowed me to share the vibrant culinary traditions of Indonesia that have deeply inspired me. This journey has challenged me creatively and technically and connected me with some of the most inspiring chefs in the world. I’m deeply grateful to my mentor, Vicky Lau, for her guidance, and to S.Pellegrino for building such an extraordinary platform that empowers and celebrates young chefs.’’

The gala evening also saw the winners of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition’s collateral awards crowned. Chef Zanté Neethling (Africa, Middle East & South Asia) received the S.Pellegrino Social Responsibility Award for her dish Tribute to the Khoi-Khoin Tara, which was praised for best exemplifying the use of sustainable practices.

Chef Noah Wynants (North Europe) and his plant-based take on a global classic, Dutch ‘Rendang’, was named winner of the Acqua Panna Connection in Gastronomy Award which celebrates the young chef whose signature dish best reflects harmony between tradition and innovation.

Finally, chef Nicolás A. López (USA) took home the Fine Dining Lovers Food for Thought Award, which is the only award in the competition decided by public vote and recognises the young chef whose dish best expresses their personal beliefs and values, something chef López was praised for with his dish Pork with Hints of the Sea.