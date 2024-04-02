CAMRA Comments On Crooked House Appeal

Share Tweet Share Email

Following the news that the owners of the Crooked House, Himley have appealed against the order to rebuild the pub, CAMRA Pub and Club Campaigns Director, Gary Timmins said:

“To hear that the owners of the Crooked House in Himley have appealed against South Staffordshire Council’s enforcement notice to rebuild the demolished pub is concerning albeit fully expected news.

“The complete destruction of the Crooked House shocked the nation and struck a chord with the public, exposing a wider scandal of potentially unlawful pub conversions and demolitions. The appeal is a mockery of all the hard work put in by dedicated campaigners who championed for the pub’s future.

“CAMRA is following the case of the Crooked House closely and believes accountability needs to be taken for the obliteration of the iconic pub. Systematic change to bolster planning policy is needed to avoid situations like this arising again in the future.”