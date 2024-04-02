Proper Pubs Crowned ‘Best Community Pub Operator’ At UK Publican Awards 2024

Share Tweet Share Email

Proper Pubs, the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, has been crowned the ‘Best Community Pub Operator’ at the Publican Awards 2024. Proper Pubs operates more than 200 community pubs across England, Scotland and Wales and this is the first time Proper Pubs has won the award.

The annual awards, which shines a light on the best-in-class operators in the UK pub industry, is a leading benchmark for pub company success across the sector. Finalists undergo a rigorous judging process, including interviews, pub visits, and a comprehensive panel question and answer session assessed by industry experts.

Proper Pubs sit at the heart of their local communities, bringing people together and raising money for local charities. The judges were impressed by its defibrillator campaign, installing defibrillators outside all its pubs, which has saved 11 lives up and down the country.

Over the last year, Proper Pubs has actively invested into its estate, whilst its pubs have raised over £100,000 for local charities and community initiatives. The Group has worked hard to develop positive and progressive relationships with its operators, built on mutual trust and respect to ensure its pubs sit at the heart of their local communities.

Commenting on the award, Mark Brooke, Director – Proper Pubs, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to be crowned the Best Community Pub Operator of the year – none of this would be possible without our fantastic team, so a huge thank you to both our operators and the whole Admiral team for the continued dedication.

“Our pubs sit at the heart of their local communities and our values elevate this – they are places that bring local people together and this is embedded through our tailored recruitment and bespoke training programmes. Our pubs are constantly hosting a range of brilliant entertainment and raising money for vital local causes. This award is true testament to the amazing work each and every person at Proper Pubs continues to do to ensure our pubs are in the best possible position to thrive in their communities, and I am thrilled that their efforts have been recognised.”

The awards ceremony was hosted on 27th March at London Evolution in Battersea and is the hospitality sector’s biggest event which around 1,500 people attended from across the trade.