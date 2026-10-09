CAMRA Opens Nominations for the UK’s Most Picturesque Pubs

Historic England Conservation 2026 winner, The Woodman in Birmingham. Credit: James O. Davies

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Pubs across the UK are being urged to enter CAMRA’s Pub Design Awards.

This coveted award not only celebrates the UK’s most picturesque hostelries, but seeks out hidden gems where people have converted a building into a pub.

One of 2026’s winners was St Peter’s Tavern in Liverpool, set inside a stunning 1788 church, while converted high street shops providing communities with a local struck gold.

Working with Historic England, the renowned CAMRA award showcases stunning pub architecture across the UK. First introduced in 1983, dozens of locals have been recognised, with visitors flocking to marvel at the winning pubs.

Judged by a panel of experts, the awards recognise the highest standards of pub refurbishment and conservation, plus the construction of brand-new pubs and spaces being converted to pub use.

There are five different categories: Conversion to Pub Use, Historic England Conservation, New Build, Refurbishment and Community Local.

From majestic Art Deco era establishments, innovative creative projects to build or convert new pubs, and street corner locals lovingly renovated by their community, the awards invite history buffs and pubgoers alike to explore and appreciate these inspirational buildings.

Nominations open Thursday 8 October to all pubs that meet the criteria, which can be found on CAMRA’s website.

And nominations are open to all – whether you are a pub owner, a tenant, the architect behind the transformation, a CAMRA member or a punter, we look forward to discovering the best of the best!

Nominations close 18 November 2026.

Historic England’s Andrew Davison, Chair of CAMRA’s Pub Design Awards, said:

“I am delighted to announce the launch of our annual Pub Design Awards. They are a wonderful opportunity for owners, publicans and communities to show just how much creative flair, craftmanship and imagination goes into protecting, refurbishing and repairing their much-loved locals and creating brand-new pubs.

“The judges are always so enthused and encouraged to see the wide range of entries, making our job very difficult indeed! To see these fabulous design projects come to fruition is both humbling, while creating a sense of community for generations to come. This is especially important at a time when pubs are struggling against a difficult economic backdrop and gives us the opportunity to celebrate these amazing buildings.”

To enter the competition and see previous winners, visit: camra.org.uk/awards/pub-design