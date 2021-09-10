CAMRA Relaunches Beer Festival Programme After Pandemic Hiatus

Share Tweet Share Email

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) is relaunching its national programme of beer festivals, after an almost two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CAMRA official events have been suspended since March 2020, for the safety of attendees and in line with government regulations. As restrictions have now lifted, local branch beer festivals that have been 18 months in the making are welcome to open their doors once more.

Jonathan Kemp, CAMRA Events Director, said: “I am sure we have all missed the social benefits of a drink with friends, and look forward to meeting up with loved ones and fellow branch members over a pint at a festival.

“Over the past two years, the safety and protection of the hundreds of attendees, stewards, bar staff and other volunteers was at the very top of the list of CAMRA’s priorities. I am delighted not only to see festivals opening their doors once more, but also to be able to assure attendees that their safety is paramount to our planning. If you have any concerns or questions, you can visit our website for details of our health and safety documents, and frequently asked questions.”

The organisation’s flagship festival, the Great British Beer Festival, is also hoped to return in August 2022, with updates coming in the forthcoming months.

Festivals will be launching with rigorous new safety measures, to ensure the comfort of volunteers, members and other attendees. The updates to festival health and safety documents include that a coronavirus risk assessment be completed during the festival planning stages, as well as ensuring all festival volunteers receive additional induction, information, instruction training and supervision in light of the pandemic.

CAMRA Health & Safety and Compliance Manager, Glyn Shand said: “With CAMRA festivals returning, it’s important to give our customers the confidence to return in a safe manner. To do this, each festival is required to complete a Covid Risk Assessment based on our Covid Guidance and the government’s. This is reviewed by myself to help ensure our festivals are ‘Covid secure’.

“I’m really excited for the return of festivals, and I look forward to seeing you all soon!”

If you have any concerns or would like to learn more about CAMRA’s Covid secure regulations, you can find more information and FAQs available camra.org.uk/beer-festivals-events/our-events/beer-festival-covid-faqs/