CAMRA Urges ‘Extreme Caution’ from Government Over Warning Consumers Away from Pubs

In response to reports of booking cancellations and a downturn in trade, CAMRA National Chairman Nik Antona said:

“Over the weekend, we have heard reports from various quarters of the beer and pub world of booking cancellations and a downturn in trade.

“The UK Government needs to understand the severity of the situation for pubs, social clubs, brewers, and cider makers. Before the announced move to Plan B restrictions in England, the sector was already facing an employment, supply chain, and cost of goods crisis, as well as trade remaining below pre-pandemic levels.

“It is imperative that Governments across the UK exercise extreme caution and understand the impact of any statements that they make about cancelling social plans.

“This risks a return to the situation in March 2020 where the public were urged to stay away from pubs without the necessary financial compensation and employment support for businesses being in place. This would be devastating for licensees, brewers, and consumers alike, and destroy any progress made to rebuilding our once-thriving beer and pub sector.”