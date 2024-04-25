CAMRA Urges Government to Support New Law to Stop Another Crooked House Scandal

Share Tweet Share Email

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) welcomes the newly proposed Heritage Pubs Bill in Parliament by Marco Longhi MP.

CAMRA is urging the Government to throw its support behind a new law being proposed today (24 April) to better protect community pubs in the wake of the Crooked House scandal.

The Heritage Pubs Bill is being presented to the House of Commons by Dudley South MP Marco Longhi and has been inspired by the purposeful destruction of the 18th century pub the Crooked House, in Himley, which was destroyed last August.

This worldwide news story highlighted the drastic need for better planning enforcement laws to protect and save pubs around the UK.

Gary Timmins, CAMRA’s Pub and Club Campaigns Director said:

“We welcome this proposal from Marco Longhi MP, the support he and West Midlands Mayor, Andy Street, have provided for the protection of heritage pubs has been vital in helping to save the country’s historic pubs.

“After the tragic and deliberate destruction of Crooked House, great work has been done to order the re-construction of the heritage pub. But this must never be allowed to happen again, and stronger planning enforcement laws must be implemented by the government to prohibit any more vital, historic pubs being lost again.

“This is why CAMRA supports the Heritage Pubs Bill and why we are calling on the government to give its support to make sure this bill becomes law. We are also campaigning for the Scottish and Welsh Governments to significantly strengthen their planning laws so that demolition or conversion of a community local always requires planning permission.”