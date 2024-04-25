Edinburgh’s Fingal Sails to Top of World’s Best Luxury Hotels List

Share Tweet Share Email

Edinburgh’s Fingal has sailed to the top of the world’s best hotels list in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards 2024.

Permanently berthed in the Port of Leith, Scotland’s only luxury floating hotel has been singled out by reviewers on the world’s largest travel guidance platform as one of the highest rated hotels on the planet and ‘Best of the Best’ in the UK.

The five-star hotel has been named among best Small and Boutique hotels in the world by TripAdvisor reviewers, taking first and second place in the UK and Europe lists, respectively.

The Travellers’ Choice Awards ‘Best of the Best’ title celebrates the highest level of excellence in travel. It is awarded to those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the TripAdvisor community over a 12-month period. Out of 8 million listings, fewer than 1 per cent achieve this milestone.

Fingal is also ‘AA Hotel of the Year Scotland 2023-24’, as awarded by the internationally recognised Automobile Association (AA).

Director of Hospitality, Franck Bruyère said: “We’re committed to offering a world-class visitor experience to all our UK and international guests, so it’s a great honour to have been recognised by them as one of the world’s best hotels and the UK’s ‘Best of the Best’ in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards 2024.

“This latest accolade is yet further evidence of the dedication and professionalism of our entire crew, who work tirelessly to ensure everything is shipshape onboard Scotland’s only five-star luxury floating hotel.”

Analysing 12-months of review data for over 1.6 million hotels listed on TripAdvisor, winners of the Travellers’ Choice awards span nine categories from top hotels, to best all-inclusive, B&Bs, luxury, family-friendly and small and boutique.

Dan Mitchell, Vice President & General Manager Hotels, TripAdvisor, said: “Our Best of the Best Hotels are marvels, acclaimed by thousands of travellers for their remarkable service, stunning design, and wealth of amenities that redefine what it means to have an exceptional hotel experience.

“According to our Tripadvisor reviewers, each of the world’s best hotels caters to the traveller looking for accessible luxury and unique, tailored experiences.”