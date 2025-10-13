CAMRA’s ‘Fab Four’ UK Pubs Revealed As The Pub Of The Year Competition Hots Up!

Share Post Share Email

The competition to be named CAMRA’s cream of the crop in the prestigious National Pub of the Year 2025 competition is hotting up with just four pubs remaining after months of rigorous judging.

The four fantastic finalists will now battle it out to claim the overall Pub of the Year title, the Campaign’s biggest award and one of the highest accolades a UK pub can win.

The final round of judging is now underway with the result set to be revealed at the start of 2026. Two former CAMRA Pub of the Year winners are in the running, along with this year’s Cider and Perry Pub of the Year.

Beating thousands of entries and showcasing their commitment to quality and their communities, they have been judged on their atmosphere, décor, welcome, service, inclusivity, overall impression and, most importantly, quality cask beer, real cider and perry.

The final four pubs for 2025 are:

Blackfriars Tavern, Great Yarmouth: Awarded CAMRA’s Cider and Perry Pub of the Year just weeks ago, this Victorian corner pub, next to the 13th century town walls, has made its mark as a must-visit destination. Described as a real gem, the pub focusses on East Anglian produced cask, plus real ciders and perries, with its bar regularly showcasing CAMRA award winning brews and even beers from the on-site brewery.

Pelican Inn, Gloucester: Dating back to 1679, this Grade-II listed, family run traditional ale house is popular with cyclists, cathedral visitors and local Gloucester rugby fans. With up to ten cask beers, twelve ciders and six craft kegs on at all times, plus a collection of rarer beer styles in can, there is something for everyone to enjoy. The multi-award-winning pub has been featured in the Good Beer Guide for more than a decade.

Tamworth Tap, Tamworth: Twice winner of the National Pub of the Year in both 2022 and 2023, the Tudor building and historic courtyard beer terrace offers striking views of Tamworth's Norman Castle. Home to Tamworth Brewing Company and its tap, it features eight handpulls, with cask from near and far, along with a wide range of ciders, gins, wines and bottled beers. The 'CAMRA corner' at the bottom of the stairs is always popular, along with its display of a complete set of Good Beer Guides.

Volunteer Arms (Staggs), Musselburgh: A superb pub run by the same family since 1858 with a traditional bar and snug, wooden floors, wood panelling and mirrors from now closed local breweries. The pub's interior is of historic interest with an attractive Victorian era gantry topped with old spirit cask barrels. It has a range of regularly changing cask beers and has won many awards, including CAMRA's National Pub of the Year in 1998 and reached the top four in 2018.

With the announcement of the finalists ahead of the UK Government’s Budget, it is a stark reminder of the challenges pubs are facing. CAMRA is calling for pubs to be given specific support as they continue to face their toughest year yet. High costs, heavy tax burdens and business rates are all putting pubs at risk of closure.

Andrea Briers, CAMRA’s Pub of the Year coordinator, said:

“I am delighted to announce who has reached the top pubs for 2025. It is always a hard-fought and close competition with judges having an incredibly difficult job whittling them down to just four. They are shining examples of what makes our pubs so incredibly special, vital to our communities and providing a wonderful welcome to all.

“I am very excited to see the outcome of the final round of judging and crowning our winner. Every year we see pubs facing new pressures and to continue to thrive in the face of rising costs and other issues is humbling to see. We are calling on the Chancellor to give pubs a fair deal in the Autumn Budget, so they can keep serving their communities for many years to come.”