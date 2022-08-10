Cedabond Announces Nigel Quince as New Commercial Director

Share Tweet Share Email

Cedabond is delighted to be appointing the highly experienced Nigel Quince as their new Commercial Director following Mark Kendall’s move to Gratte Brothers Catering Equipment Ltd. Moving over from the position of Chairman, Nigel will continue the drive for even further growth following Cedabond’s record-breaking 2021 that has continued into the first 6 months of 2022. Nigel takes on the new role from 5th September 2022.

Having been a member of Cedabond for over 20 years, Nigel has gained a wealth of experience in the organisation, perfectly equipping him for his new role. As Owner and Director of JDS and Business Development Manager for Catercall, there is no one better equipped to handle this industry’s ongoing challenges and guide us forward successfully.

Continuity and a constant drive for improvement is key for Cedabond’s success, its Members and its Suppliers. Clive Groom, Non Exec Board Member says, “Nigel has been pivotal in the repositioning of Cedabond and our ongoing progress in the foodservice sector. He knows what we are about and what we stand for. I am confident that the Membership will thrive in his capable hands.”

When asked about his new appointment, Nigel Quince said, “After many years with Cedabond I have been lucky enough to be involved from many different perspectives: as a Member, a Director, Chairman and now Commercial Director. I know that Members want to maximise their margins and profitability and I know that Suppliers want to maximise their market share and engagement with Members. We have delivered well over the last 2 years but we are also conscious that there is much more to come, much more to do. I am very much looking forward to having even more involvement and driving us in the right direction. Thank you to the Non Exec Board and the Team for this opportunity.”