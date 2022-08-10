Stonegate Group Celebrate Graduation of General Managers to Area & Regional Manager Level

Share Tweet Share Email

Stonegate Group has recently celebrated the graduation of 16 managers from various Stonegate sites across the country, from its internal progression programme Aspirations. The programme provides General Managers at Stonegate venues the opportunity to learn and develop vital skills and behaviours required to become industry leading Area and Regional Managers.

Aspirations is a part of Stonegate Group’s award-winning learning and development programme, Alberts Theory of Progression. Completion of this programme, earmarks graduates for Area and Regional Manager Roles within the company and even in the wider hospitality industry.

This career landmark was celebrated at a graduation ceremony at Stonegate’s Academy in Birmingham with CEO Simon Longbottom, along with Stonegate Board Directors, Department Directors and Senior Success Coach Jon Perkins. Seven of this year’s graduates have already progressed into Area and Regional Manager roles whilst enrolled on the Aspirations programme.

Tim Painter, HR Director at Stonegate Group, said: “Congratulations to this year’s Aspirations graduates, this is an amazing achievement, and it is great to see individuals progressing into Area and Regional Manager roles already.

“Stonegate is committed to supporting all its team members with their career development by providing outstanding opportunities and dynamic career paths such as the Aspirations programme, which follows the ethos of bar to boardroom. The Aspirations programme also supports Stonegate’s vision of raising the bar on the British pub, by being the best for our people, our guests and our communities.”

The Aspirations programme is in its 9th year and has seen a total of 41 graduates progress into Area and Regional Manager roles throughout this time.