Chancellor Urged to Use Budget to Cut Tax on Draught Beer to Support and Safeguard Pubs

CAMRA calls for new, lower rate of tax on pints served in pubs

CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, is urging the Chancellor Rishi Sunak to use his Budget later this month to introduce a new, lower rate of duty for draught beer.

The consumer group, which represents 170,000 pub goers and beer drinkers, wants to see a lower rate of beer duty where it is served on draught in places like pubs, social clubs and taprooms.

The introduction of a differential rate of duty for draught beer would better support pubs and social clubs across Great Britain, helping them to recover from the pandemic, compete with supermarkets and thrive in the years to come.

The move could also help create jobs in the beer and pubs sector, and encourage the wellbeing benefits of enjoying a pint in your local.

Ahead of the Budget on 27 October CAMRA is mobilising pub goers up and down the country to get behind the campaign for fairer tax on beer in pubs by using their template email to contact their local MP. The ‘email your MP’ tool is available at: https://camra.e-activist.com/page/91459/action/1

Speaking about the campaign CAMRA National Chairman Nik Antona said:

“A new draught beer duty rate would be a huge improvement to the way beer is taxed, allowing for a reduced rate of tax on beer sold on draught in pubs, social clubs and taprooms.

“This would help pubs to compete with supermarkets, be a boost to local economies and job markets and encourage responsible drinking in the regulated environment of the local pub. This will also help to ensure that our pubs remain at the heart of our communities, helping to combat loneliness and social isolation.

“It is vital that the Chancellor uses this Budget to support the beer and pubs sector as it continues the long recovery from the Covid pandemic. A new draught beer duty rate is the best way to do just that, and would make sure that our pubs can survive and thrive in the years to come.”