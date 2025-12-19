Cheers to a Milestone as Croeso Pubs Serves One Millionth Pint

Share Post Share Email

Croeso Pubs is celebrating a major milestone after serving its one millionth pint of the year – that’s enough to fill the equivalent of approximately 3,800 bathtubs.

To put the scale into perspective, one million pints is such a vast amount that, if poured into beer kegs and laid end-to-end, they would stretch the equivalent of around three and a half journeys between Croeso’s The Bear’s Head in Penarth and The Discovery in Lakeside.

The South Wales pub company, which operates nine venues across the region, reached the landmark at the start of December, rounding off what has been a bumper year for the independent operator.

Croeso’s portfolio includes Brewhouse, Philharmonic, Blue Bell, Retro, The Dock, The Discovery, The Bear’s Head, The Cricketers and Daffodil, with each venue contributing to the impressive total through a busy calendar of events, strong community support and consistent footfall throughout the year.

As well as pouring its one millionth pint, Croeo Pubs is also celebrating the biggest ever weekly sales at The Philharmonic – a record that was smashed just three weeks after its record-breaking Autumn Internationals turnouts. In one week, The Philharmonic had its biggest ever Friday sales and non-event Saturday sales.

Croeso Pubs Area Director Michael Haygarth said: “Reaching our one millionth pint of the year is a huge moment for us. It’s a testament to our brilliant teams across all nine venues and the loyal customers who choose to spend their time with us week in, week out.

“We’re incredibly proud of the atmosphere and sense of community that’s been created across our pubs and venues, and this milestone really reflects the support we continue to receive across South Wales.

“Hitting the milestone at the start of December sets Croeso up perfectly for the festive season, traditionally one of the busiest times of year for the hospitality sector, and we look forward to raising a glass to an even bigger 2026.”