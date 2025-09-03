Chestnut Appoints Charley O’Toole as Chief of Staff to Champion it’s People-First Culture

Share Post Share Email

Chestnut, the East of England based hospitality group, have announced the appointment of Charley O’Toole as Chief of Staff. A new role created to strengthen leadership, support management teams and drive a people-focused culture.

Charley’s understanding of Chestnut’s hospitality operations, combined with her proven track record in people development, makes her an ideal leader to help guide the business through the next stage in the Group’s evolution.

As Chief of Staff, Charley will lead the organisational design to align with the Group’s strategic vision, develop and coordinate the execution of its three-year goals and ensure seamless communication of strategic direction across the business.

Philip Turner, CEO and Founder of Chestnut, commented: “Charley has already been instrumental in shaping our people strategy, and this new role will see her extend her leadership to ensure our growth plans are successfully delivered. At a time when our sector faces significant challenges, we are doubling down on our commitment to our people. They are the foundation of Chestnut, and Charley’s new role will ensure our teams are fully supported as we continue to expand.”

Charley O’Toole added: “Hospitality is about people – our teams, our guests and our communities. I am excited to take on this role at an important moment for Chestnut and my focus will be on ensuring our people feel valued, supported, and empowered as we deliver our strategic ambitions. Hospitality is an industry that that thrives on people – building a culture where people remain the front of this is vital to our growth.”