UKHospitality Launches New Incident Guide

Launched at UKHospitality’s new food seminar – ‘Serving Britain: the future of food’ – the new Incident Guide provides hospitality businesses with expert advice on how to respond to an incident in their venue, what legal obligations they are under and practical examples to help further advise venues.

The guide, sponsored by Food Alert and available exclusively to UKHospitality members, covers all manner of food incidents, from a loss of power and water supply failure to spills, breakages and suspected food crime. It also covers enforcement, allergens, customer complaints, flooding and more.

Key elements of the guide have assured advice under UKHospitality’s primary authority partnership with Cornwall County Council, which means businesses following the guidance can be confident they are complying with their legal requirements. It also means the guide is recognised as the leading document governing incidents in hospitality.

Allen Simpson, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said: “Hospitality venues are live, working environments and, invariably, incidents will happen which we’re unable to predict.

“Thorough preparation and knowing what to do when an incident does occur is so important, for both staff and customers.

“Whether it’s a loss of power, a flood, or a safety incident, our new Incident Guide provides businesses with the tools they need to deal with the incident on a practical basis and comply with their legal requirements.

“By working with partners at Food Alert and Cornwall County Council, this is the authoritative guide that every hospitality venue should have a copy of.

“I’m pleased that we’re able to produce yet another piece of expert guidance to add to the wide array already available for UKHospitality members and I’d urge everyone to grab a copy.”

Fraser Parramint, Food Alert’s newly appointed Managing Director, said: “As food safety partners of UKHospitality, we are pleased to have collaborated on a second guide designed to support hospitality businesses.

“The Incident Guide offers clear, actionable steps that empower teams to respond confidently and compliantly to a wide range of scenarios, based on our 30+ years of hands-on experience. In high-pressure environments like hospitality, having structured, expert-led guidance is critical — not just for legal compliance, but for maintaining customer trust and business continuity.

“We’re proud to support the sector with resources that make a real difference on the ground.”