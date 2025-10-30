Chestnut Joins StreetSmart Christmas Campaign to Help Locals in Need across the East of England

Share Post Share Email

Pub company Chestnut has announced that all 25 of its pubs and Big House Hotels across the East of England will be taking part in the StreetSmart campaign throughout November and December.

During this period, £1 will be added to every restaurant bill, with every penny raised going directly to help vulnerable people in the region.

They join hundreds of restaurants and pubs nationwide supporting StreetSmart’s annual campaign, which raises vital funds for people experiencing homelessness and hardship during the winter months.

Gordy McIntyre, Head of Food & Beverage at Chestnut, said:

“StreetSmart is such a fantastic charity; we’re delighted that all our pubs and hotels will be supporting the £1 on the bill Christmas campaign and that all funds raised will go directly to helping vulnerable people in the East of England. Homelessness in this region is on the rise and we’re committed to supporting those in our local communities that need it the most.”

StreetSmart was established in 1998, and since then has raised over £13 million for homeless and vulnerable people across the UK, partnering with local charities to provide accommodation, employment and training opportunities, and vital support services