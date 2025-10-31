Hospitality Businesses Urged To Have Their Say On Licensing Reform

Share Post Share Email

UKHospitality is urging businesses to respond to the Government’s licensing reform consultation before it closes on 6 November. This is the sector’s last opportunity to help ensure the system works for both operators and local communities.

UKHospitality stresses that these reforms are not about just one issue, but a package of practical changes designed to create a more consistent, modern, and growth-focused licensing regime. As a key member of the Government’s Licensing Taskforce, UKHospitality supports proposals such as a new National Licensing Policy Framework, an amnesty on unnecessary legacy conditions, more Temporary Event Notices for special occasions, and an end to outdated newspaper advertising requirements. These reforms aim to streamline processes, reduce duplication, and help hospitality businesses invest and innovate, while maintaining transparency and local engagement.

In light of recent media coverage promoting mandatory hard copy newspaper ads for licensing applications, UKHospitality urges balance – transparency and local engagement are important, but businesses should not be compelled to pay for traditional advertising when there are already effective ways for the public to stay informed, such as on-site notices and local authority communications. UKHospitality is advocating for flexible options, including new online solutions that could further increase transparency for residents and other interested parties.

Kate Nicholls, Chair of UKHospitality, said: “Licensing reform is not a silver bullet, but it is a real opportunity to deliver a system that works better for operators and communities alike. If the sector does not speak up now, there is a risk that this chance for growth-led reform could be lost. The collective voice of hospitality will be crucial in ensuring these sensible and practical improvements are implemented.”