SIBA And Licensed Trade Charity Announce Partnership To Support Brewery Owners And Employees

Share Post Share Email

The Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA) have today announced a new partnership with the Licensed Trade Charity (LTC), which will bring a wide range of wellbeing and practical support services to SIBA Brewing members, their employees, and families.

“The LTC has a long and respected history of supporting those who work across the hospitality sector, and we are thrilled that their expert services will now be available to SIBA members via a dedicated members’ portal.” Andy Slee, SIBA Chief Executive.

Through this partnership all employees at SIBA Member breweries will have access to a confidential portal offering a range of resources and support — including wellbeing, financial advice, and practical assistance, with each individual able to create their own secure login to access the services confidentially.

“We’re delighted to partner with SIBA to extend our support to independent brewers and their teams. Running or working in a brewery brings huge rewards but also unique pressures, and we want every member of the SIBA community to know that expert help is available whenever life becomes challenging. Whether it’s financial worries, mental health support, or practical guidance, the LTC is here to ensure that nobody in the brewing sector has to face difficult times alone.” Chris Welham, LTC Chief Executive Officer.