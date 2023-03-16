Childcare Support Could Boost Female Hospitality Workers Salaries

Share Tweet Share Email

The childcare plan announced in the latest budget may help to address a current imbalance in the hospitality industry, according to analysis from shift work platform, Deputy.

Female workers in the hospitality industry have been working an average of 19 hours a month fewer than their male counterparts, resulting in a difference in annual earnings of £2,166 for those on the minimum wage.

According to the Deputy data, if women in hospitality were to work the same hours as men across a 12-month period from April, they would earn:

• £3,501 more for those who work in hotels and accommodation

• £3,251 more in pubs and bars

• £1,500 more in cafes and coffee shops

• £2,751 more in fast food and take-aways

• £2,376 more in restaurants

David Kelly, General Manager for EMEA at Deputy said:

“Our snapshot of UK Hospitality looks at current shift-equity trends across the industry, where men still continue to see a greater share in shifts and hours in comparison to women across the majority of hospitality subsectors.

“The latest childcare support that has been announced this week is designed to support all working parents, but we know from various studies that it is often still working mothers who shoulder the majority of childcare responsibilities. We hope that these changes will be another small step towards fairness and equity for workers.”

The data was analysed by independent labour economist Shashi Karunanethy PhD, who examined more than 2.3 million shifts and 17.3 million hours worked by 41,884 British hospitality workers.