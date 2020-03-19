, China Fleet Country Club Cooks Up Some Smiles During Challenging Times

The popular brasserie in Saltash is set to start doing takeaways giving customers access to restaurant style food they can enjoy at home.

Situated just outside Plymouth, the country club is meeting demand for their food as a takeaway option. Customers can order by phone and pick up in the Club which is also encouraging social distancing.

“We appreciate some people may not go out socially to cafes and restaurants at the moment, or can even get hold of some food items from supermarkets,” said Gareth Langford, Executive Head Chef. “So our chefs are now preparing our brasserie meals ready for takeaway – you can even have a 3-course meal to take home!”

China Fleet Country Club is open for business and is following strict Government guidelines for social distancing and hygiene. “We’re very fortunate to have many hand sanitizers, disinfectant sprays and hand basins through the Club,” added Gareth “We’ve been asking customers to continue using the sanitizers and sprays before and after classes, and throughout our gym, where people have always followed very good hygiene practices, wiping down machines etc.”

China Fleet Country Club hopes that a specially prepared meal for customers to takeaway will provide some cheer during these challenging times. “Some of our customers are choosing the takeaways for themselves to enjoy and others are collecting them for friends or family who are having to self isolate and leave on their doorstep,” adds Gareth.