Christchurch Landmark Reopens: The Kings Arms Unveils Refurb Under New Ownership

A much-loved local landmark has officially reopened its doors. The Kings Arms in Christchurch, Dorset, has undergone a major refurbishment and is now welcoming guests once again – with 20 newly refreshed bedrooms, two brand-new event spaces and an elegant new Champagne and Cocktail Bar: The Bar @ No.18.

Now owned and operated by 777 Hotels, the transformation marks an exciting new chapter for the historic property, which was formerly part of the Harbour Hotels group. Acquired in November 2024, The Kings Arms is the latest addition to 777’s growing portfolio of premium hotels.

“We’re thrilled to be reopening The Kings Arms – a hotel with so much local history and character,” said Mark Bowley, Owner of 777 Hotels. “We’ve worked hard to respect the building’s heritage while creating stylish, welcoming spaces for both locals and visitors to enjoy.”

“We’re especially proud of The Bar @ No.18 – it’s a beautiful space for guests and locals to relax, celebrate, or simply enjoy a drink in great company,” added Kerry Bowley, Interior Designer at 777 Hotels.

“This is just the beginning for us,” said Mark Bowley. “We’re passionate about restoring and reimagining beautiful places like The Kings Arms, and we can’t wait to see how Christchurch locals – and visitors from further afield – respond to what we’ve created here.”

Chamane Epps, General Manager, added:

“The positive response to the refurbishment and the support from both returning and new guests has been overwhelming. The team and I are thrilled with the results and look forward to putting The Kings back on the map.”

Chamane has been with The Kings Arms since 2016, starting as Sales & Events Manager, where she played a key role in growing the hotel’s wedding and events business. She was promoted to General Manager in April by owners Mark and James and continues to lead on weddings and events.