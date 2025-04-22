Travel & Tourism to Create 4.5MN New Jobs Across the EU by 2035

Share Post Share Email

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has revealed a bright future for the European Union’s Travel & Tourism sector, with strong growth predicted over the next decade.

According to the global tourism body’s latest Economic Impact Research, by 2035, Travel & Tourism is expected to support an additional 4.5MN jobs, to reach more than 30MN, reinforcing its vital role in the EU’s economic and social landscape.

The sector will be supporting one in seven jobs across the region, becoming one of the most strategically important industries within the EU.

WTTC forecasts show Travel & Tourism’s GDP contribution rising to almost €2.3TN, with its economic share climbing to just under 11%, over the same period. The sector will continue to outperform broader economic growth with a 10-year CAGR of 1.8%, compared to 1.3% for the EU economy overall.

The sector will also contribute more than €900BN annually to EU governments through tax revenues.

International visitor spending is expected to reach €730BN over the next 10 years, whilst domestic visitor spending is projected to exceed €1.2TN.

A Look at 2025

In 2025, Travel & Tourism across the EU is forecast to contribute nearly €1.9TN to the bloc’s GDP, accounting for 10.5% of the EU economy. Employment is expected to reach almost 26MN, representing 12% of all EU jobs – a clear sign of the sector’s growing impact.

International visitor spending is expected to reach €573BN this year, growing more than 11% year-on-year. Domestic spending is also projected to increase, to reach €1.1TN, growing 1.6% year-on-year.

During his first meeting with the global tourism body in Brussels today, WTTC welcomed the appointment of Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas as European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport & Tourism – a landmark moment for the European Union and the Travel & Tourism sector.

This dedicated portfolio signals a renewed focus on a sector that supports millions of livelihoods across the continent and plays a vital role in driving economic growth, inclusion, and innovation.

WTTC also applauded the Commissioner’s announcement of a forthcoming Sustainable Tourism Strategy and looks forward to contributing to the development of this critical roadmap for the future of Travel & Tourism in the EU.

WTTC President & CEO Julia Simpson said:

“The EU’s Travel & Tourism sector continues to show resilience, driving jobs, innovation, and regional growth.”

“The next decade is a chance to build a more connected and sustainable, strengthening resilience in established tourism destinations, and opening new ones across Europe.”

“Appointing a commissioner with a dedicated tourism brief is a strong signal that the EU recognises the sector’s power to support communities and boost prosperity. We look forward to working with Commissioner Tzitzikostas to shape policies that match the sector’s scale and opportunity.”

“To seize this moment, governments must back the sector with clear frameworks and investment – embracing destination stewardship to ensure growth benefits both people and planet.”