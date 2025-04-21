RedCat Signals Confidence with Multi-Million Pound Investment Plan

Share Post Share Email

RedCat Pub Company has unveiled fresh investment plans totalling between £10 million and £12 million, aimed at enhancing its estate throughout the coming year. The move forms part of the group’s broader capital strategy to future-proof its operations, improve customer experience, and strengthen its market position.

The announcement follows a testing year for the pub and hospitality operator, which saw its leased division—comprising ten venues—enter administration. In response to these challenges, RedCat successfully secured a £61 million refinancing package during the summer of 2023, providing a solid financial foundation for recovery and renewed growth.

In addition to the new investment, the group previously committed £8 million towards upgrading its venues, upskilling its workforce, and broadening its offer in food, beverage, and accommodation. RedCat currently operates over 90 pubs and hospitality venues across the UK.

Despite facing a difficult trading environment, the group saw turnover climb to £129.8 million in the year ending 31 March 2024—up from £120.5 million the previous year. However, profitability was affected by economic pressures, with adjusted EBITDA falling to £2.2 million from £3.6 million.

Nevertheless, the company remains upbeat about the future. It anticipates stronger performance in the 2024/25 financial year, buoyed by ongoing investment and operational efficiencies.

Launched in 2021 by former Greene King CEO Rooney Anand, RedCat was created to take advantage of a shifting hospitality landscape in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The business quickly scaled up through acquisitions, including the high-profile purchase of the Coaching Inn Group, which added 18 sites to its portfolio.

According to company director Mike Rothwell, while rising costs and global uncertainties continue to shape the market, they may also present strategic opportunities for expansion. “External economic pressures—such as energy pricing, supply chain challenges, and inflation—remain a concern across the sector,” he said. “However, these factors are also creating openings for well-positioned businesses to grow. We are actively working with our suppliers to optimise procurement, manage energy costs, and ensure the business operates efficiently without compromising on the guest experience.”

Among the highlights of the group’s ongoing investment strategy is the re-launch of the Castle of Brecon hotel in Wales. Set within the historical surroundings of Brecon Castle, the property—part of the Coaching Inn portfolio—has undergone a comprehensive £3 million refurbishment. Closed since October 2024, the site has seen significant upgrades to all 42 guest rooms, a 103-cover restaurant, and its public bar and lounge areas. The hotel is due to reopen its doors this month.