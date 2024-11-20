Christmas Comes To The Kingswood Arms

Share Post Share Email

The Kingswood Arms near Banstead is putting on a spectacular display of lights, music, animals, food and drink and is determined to be famous for being Surrey’s most Christmassy pub.

The fun begins in earnest on Thursday 21 November at 6pm when the pub will be illuminated with 16,522 LED Christmas lights adorning the outside of this iconic pub. Doing the honours will be a very special guest – who’s identity will not be revealed until the night. The event will feature Christmas carolers, Shetland ponies and face painters and all guests will receive a free mince pie and glass of mulled wine.

Following on from the elaborate opening ceremony, Christmas has well and truly arrived with a whole programme of events up until the big day itself. There are live music events throughout the month, a Christmas Market on Sunday 24 November, a wreath-making workshop on Tuesday 3 December, Christmas Bingo on Saturday 7 December, Christmas Choir on Thursday 12 December, Santa’s Grotto on Sunday 15 December, Christmas Carol-oke on Sunday 22 December and a Christmas Movie Night on Monday 23 December – as well as a whole host of other Christmas related events.

In total, there are 21 events over a five-week period and a full list can be found on the pub’s website What’s On page. Some of the events will be ticketed to manage numbers.

Kelly Benoualid, general manager of The Kingswood Arms, said:

“I’m just a huge fan of Christmas and having your own pub gives you carte blanche to celebrate it as you see fit. My team and I will be wearing a lot of different Christmas jumpers and you will be in no doubt it’s Christmas when you get anywhere near our amazing pub.

“It’s going to be very full on, and very tiring, but it’s going to be worth it. We had such a great Christmas last year and we all, at the pub, get such a thrill from seeing the smiles on our customers’ faces. Christmas should be a special time regardless of who you are or how old you are, and we just want to bring Christmas cheer to as many people as possible over the festive season.