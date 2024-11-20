New Research Finds Sustainability Drives Hospitality Staff Retention

Share Post Share Email

New research shows that sustainability is emerging as a critical factor in employee retention, with over three quarters of hospitality staff (76%) and 88% of those in management positions saying they are more likely to stay in a job for longer if their employer makes a positive environmental impact.

The report from foodservice technology provider Nutritics and insights consultancy CGA by NIQ surveyed UK hospitality employees to understand attitudes towards sustainability within the sector.

According to the report 91% say actively living a sustainable life is important to them and if they feel their employer is not delivering on this, they are willing to take action. The report found that employers’ poor environmental practice has a ‘significant impact’ on their ability to retain and attract talent.

Stephen Nolan, chief executive of Nutritics, said:

“Hospitality staff are telling us that sustainability isn’t just a ‘nice to have’ anymore – it’s a fundamental part of what they look for in an employer. Workers are aligning their career decisions with their personal values – and for many, sustainability reflects the integrity and long-term vision of a business.

“If those values aren’t in place, they’re willing to seek employment elsewhere. Given the competition and the high cost of recruitment, this is a real opportunity for operators to capitalise on an issue that matters so much to current and potential employees.”

When asked which areas staff would like to see their employer focus on to reduce its environmental impact, the following came out top:

Reducing food waste (45%)

Reducing packaging/single use plastic (44%)

Improving recycling (39%)

Focusing on seasonal menus (33%)

Using green energy (33%)

Nutritics’ sustainability lead Dr Laura Kirwan concluded:

“There is a real opportunity for operators to engage their staff and work together to help make hospitality more sustainable.

“Staff, in particular young workers, are highly stimulated by environmental issues and are therefore more likely to be loyal and attracted to a company, which shares these values. By investing in sustainable practices which matter to staff and involving them in this journey, operators can not only boost retention and keep their teams motivated but accelerate meaningful change.”