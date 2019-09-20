Christmas Tree Company Pledges A Rainforest Tree For Every Customer This Christmas

THE UK’s leading supplier of artificial Christmas trees – Christmas Tree World, has joined forces with Borneo Nature Foundation (BNF) in a bid to help save the rainforest.

The business has pledged ‘a tree for every customer’ in a partnership which will see a new tree planted in the Borneo rainforest for every order placed on their market leading Website, www.christmastreeworld.co.uk.

The partnership will help protect some of the most important and damaged areas of tropical rainforest in the world, safeguarding its wildlife, environment and indigenous culture, whilst contributing towards the fight against climate change.

Christmas Tree World will pay for a seedling to be planted in Borneo for every order placed on their website, it is expected that up to 25,000 trees will be planted by Christmas Tree World in 2019 alone, which could see an area of over 50 hectares reforested.

Stephen Evans, Owner of Christmas Tree World comments: “The Borneo Nature Foundation was a natural choice when searching for a charity partner. Climate change is the most important issue globally in this day and age, and with our background in traditional horticulture, we have a real affinity with what the charity are working to achieve. We particularly like the way BNF encourages local communities in Borneo to grow the trees from seed collected in the rainforest”.

“As well as the financial pledge we’re pleased to commit, we’ll be working closely with the BNF to assist with the reforestation process where we can, helping to upscale the process and make the largest impact possible.”

Susan M. Cheyne BSc (Hons) PhD CBiol CSci MRSB FRGS FLS, co-director at the Borneo Nature Foundation added: “In just four short decades, Borneo has lost over 50% of its tropical rainforest coverage, due to industrial scale deforestation, illegal logging and wildfires caused by man-made interference. This is coupled with the devastating effects on the local wildlife, with animals at danger from both poachers and losing their natural habitat – the area we are supporting is home to 10% of the world’s wild orangutans.

“This pledge is one of the most significant we’ve received to date. We’re grateful to the Christmas Tree World team for their support and we’re looking forward to working together to further protect the biodiversity of Borneo.”

The Borneo Nature Foundation is a not-for-profit conservation and research organisation, who works to protect some of the most important areas of tropical rainforest and to safeguard the wildlife, environment and indigenous culture on Borneo.

Christmas Tree World is one of the UK’s premium artificial Christmas tree e-tailers, supplying trees from 18inches to 40ft, providing unique and realistic decorations to provide a truly magical Christmas for all the family.

For more information, please visit www.christmastreeworld.co.uk/borneo