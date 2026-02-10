CLEAN Achieves Silver EcoVadis Rating, Top 15% Globally for Sustainability

Share Post Share Email

CLEAN has earned a Silver rating from EcoVadis, placing it in the top 15% of global textile services providers, with a score of 73 out of 100 (88th percentile). The rating follows two years of verified data collection and operational improvements, confirming CLEAN’s position as a dependable partner for organisations seeking transparency in their supply chains. Ahead of schedule The accreditation marks a significant milestone in CLEAN’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) roadmap.

Chris Bell, Head of Safety, Sustainability, and Environment at CLEAN, said: “We launched our sustainability strategy, ‘The Sustainable 7’, in September 2024 with a clear goal: to achieve EcoVadis Platinum by 2028. Securing a Silver rating now places us well ahead of that timeline. This achievement is a direct result of the energy and commitment across the entire business.”

Validated by industry specialists To ensure the integrity of its reporting, CLEAN collaborates with EcoVerify, the specialist sustainability partner chosen by the Textile Services Association (TSA) to support the laundry sector. This partnership provides independent validation of CLEAN’s data in key areas, including energy efficiency, carbon reduction, ethical procurement, and social responsibility. By working with the sector’s preferred partner, CLEAN ensures its reporting meets the specific standards required by the industry. Supporting customer supply chains

For CLEAN’s customers, the Silver EcoVadis rating offers independent assurance that their textile service partner meets robust international standards. As businesses face increasing pressure to report on Scope 3 emissions and supply chain ethics, CLEAN’s rated status simplifies compliance and reduces risk for its partners.

For further information about CLEAN and its services please visit www.cleanservices.co.uk