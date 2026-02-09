Lower Halling Community Pub Reopens Following Transformational Refurbishment

Share Post Share Email

Popular community pub, the Five Bells on 126 High Street in Lower Halling, officially reopened on Saturday 7th February following a transformational combined investment of £183,000 from experienced licensee Lloyd Slythe and community pub company Admiral Taverns.

This refurbishment will breathe a new lease of life into the Five Bells to elevate and modernise the overall look and feel of the pub – whilst still retaining its original, characterful features such as the open fireplace. The renovation will enable the licensee to further cement it as the go-to community hub for local residents.

Passionate licensee, Lloyd Slythe brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the pub having over 20 years of hospitality experience. Going forward the licensee is committed to creating a family and dog-friendly hub that brings people together and supports all aspects of community life.

Lloyd Slythe, licensee at the Five Bells, commented: “I’m absolutely thrilled with the results of this fantastic investment so far. I look forward to welcoming old and new customers through the doors this week.

I have loved every minute of my time at the Five Bells so far and I would like to thank everyone, from our family and friends to our customers and of course the team at Admiral Taverns, for all their ongoing support so far. I look forward to everything the future holds for this terrific community pub!”

Paul Gornall, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added: “Lloyd has brought a real passion and dedication to the pub since taking it over and he has built a strong community focused local that residents enjoy.

On behalf of myself and everyone at Admiral Taverns, I wish Lloyd and the entire team at The Five Bells the best of luck in the future.”