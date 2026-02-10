Six Nations Kick-Off Delivers Major Boost for UK Pubs, with 11.4 Million Pints Sold in Opening Weekend

Share Post Share Email

New data from The Oxford Partnership reveals that the opening weekend of the 2026 Guinness Six Nations delivered a significant uplift for the UK’s on-trade, with pubs and bars benefiting from increased footfall, longer dwell times and strong drinks sales.

Across Thursday 5th and Saturday 7th February, rate of sale rose by 6.6% compared with the previous weekend, while sales were up 0.9% year-on-year versus the equivalent fixtures in 2025. In total, 11.4 million pints of draught beer and cider were sold, with the average pub serving 349 pints over the two days, generating an estimated £1,805 in income per venue.

Welsh supporters led the way, driving the highest uplift and contributing an average of 86 extra pints per pub. Stout was the standout category, growing by 7.4% compared with last year, significantly outperforming the overall market, while Guinness emerged as the highest-selling brand, overtaking Carling. World lager continued to dominate market share, with Cruzcampo recording the strongest rate of sale, as consumers increasingly favoured premium international brands over craft, core and standard premium lagers.

The data also highlights positive shifts in consumer behaviour, with footfall rising by 4.0% compared with 2025, outpacing volume growth and indicating stronger engagement in venues. Thursday trading proved particularly strong, with visits up 7.2%, reflecting both fixture scheduling and growing appetite for midweek sports occasions.

Urban locations performed especially well, recording an 11.2% uplift in footfall, while city centres saw the biggest increase in dwell time. On average, customers spent 163 minutes in venues across the two days, up four minutes year-on-year, representing a 2.5% increase. Urban, suburban and rural venues all experienced longer visits, underlining the broad-based nature of the uplift. While the shift of the opening fixture from Friday in 2025 to Thursday in 2026 partly explains the stronger performance, the results point to sustained consumer enthusiasm for live sport in pubs and bars.

Commenting on the findings, Alison Jordan, CEO of The Oxford Partnership, said: “Week One of the Six Nations once again underlines the vital role that major sporting events play in driving footfall, dwell time and revenue for pubs.

“Selling over 11 million pints in just two days shows the continued power of live sport to bring people together in venues. What’s particularly encouraging is that this growth isn’t just about volume, as customers are staying longer, spending more time in pubs, and increasingly choosing premium and world lager brands.

“In the current trading environment, where many operators are under significant cost pressure, these occasions provide a crucial opportunity to rebuild margins and confidence. Our data shows that when the product, atmosphere and occasion align, consumers are still very willing to engage with the on-trade. The Six Nations continues to be one of the most important trading periods of the year, and Week One 2026 has set a strong benchmark for what’s possible.”