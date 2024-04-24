Clermont Hotel Group Unveils New F&B Concept At Thistle Heathrow

Share Tweet Share Email

Clermont Hotel Group, the largest hotel owner-operator in London, is introducing a brand-new F&B outlet at its Thistle Heathrow Terminal 5 hotel this spring. Created to drive dwell time and provide guests with a dining and entertainment space, the Aviator Sports Bar & Restaurant opens this April following a £240K investment.

The location also plays host to a number of meetings, events and conferences, with the largest space holding 550 seated.

To help enhance and refresh the guest experience, Aviator Sports Bar & Restaurant has been developed by comprehensively refurbishing both the existing bar and restaurant areas. Helping guests kick into ‘holiday mode’ the space encompasses both a restaurant area and bar section – with a pool table and screens for showing sport from TNT and Amazon. The redesign has also helped expand the capacity for guests, with the bar area accommodating 102 covers and the restaurant 100 covers.

Marc Saunders, Group Sales & Marketing Director at Clermont Hotel Group, comments: “Our portfolio of Thistle venues are all situated in prime, convenience-focused locations and our Thistle Heathrow Terminal 5 is no different. Extensive research revealed that there is a clear desire for our guests to be able to kick back, relax and switch into holiday-mode as soon as they check in, even if they are staying with us just one night ahead of jetting off on holiday. Alongside this desire for a quality food and beverage offering, there was also a clear need to create a multi-functional space with entertainment elements, which is why we have incorporated screens and a pool table – and inspired by its airport location, the Aviator Sports Bar & Restaurant was created. We also hope that the new space broadens appeal to the local community as well as our hotel guests.”