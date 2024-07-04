Co-op Under Fire Over Euro Football Advert

Share Tweet Share Email

Pub operators have hit out at high street retailer Co-op over the latest advert urging the public to stay away from pubs and watch football at home.

In a series of TV and radio adverts the retailer says: “it’s hard to see the screen in the pub, staying with two pizza and for beers” with a promotion centred on offers around the 2024 football tournament.

In a letter to the Co-op pressure group Campaign for Pubs has called adverts disgraceful.

The letter goes on to say:

“You and your management team must surely be aware of what a challenging time it is for pubs and publicans, yet here you are, a supposedly ethical business, openly and deliberately undermining pubs and publicans’ livelihoods at this difficult time.”

“It frankly beggars belief. At the time when businesses in England should be uniting in support of the national football team, the Co-op has instead cynically and shamelessly sought to attack another important business sector to try to boost your own profits from the tournament. It really goes against everything that the Co-op movement stands for.”

“Who on Earth thought this was an acceptable thing to do? Who signed this off? It shows appalling judgement on the part of your marketing team and agencies as well as a worrying lack of moral responsibility and ethical leadership. We note, alas, that this is not the first time at the Co-op has behaved in a way that is completely at odds with its founding principles, when it comes to pubs. For years, Co-op Food cynically and deliberately targeted pubs and was guilty of the predatory purchasing of viable, wanted pubs to turn them into Co-op Convenience stores, against the wishes of communities, flagrantly ignoring the impact of the loss of the pub on that community, simply to increase the Co-op’s estate and profits.”

“Profit before people. This was when permitted development rights ludicrously allowed these conversions without the need for planning permission and the Co-op ruthlessly exploited this loophole without any regard for the loss of important local pubs and community hubs (in a way that a supermarket can never be).”

“This was anti pub and anti community and to make it even worse, the Co-op hid behind and then broke a weak ‘protocol’ signed with the Campaign for Real Ale, to continue yet more predatory purchasing, something rightly criticised at the time by our own Campaign Director, Greg Mulholland.”

“We could, in response, call for a boycott of all Co-op supermarkets, which no doubt many publicans would back. However, we are not going to do that, because in contrast to the disgraceful attitude the Co-op has shown towards pubs, we would not want to put at risk any of the jobs of your staff and we also recognise that in some areas, Co-op convenience stores are the only shop available to communities.”

“If only Co-op food has such simple guiding principles and leadership to guide its promotional activity. Instead, we are asking you to apologise to UK publicans for this utterly crass and divisive advert and to agree to pull it, so it is not shown any more during the Euros. We also ask that you commit not to run any such adverts, telling people not to go to the pub in future or undermining pubs.”

“Please reassure us that as CEO for the Co-op that you will stop such divisive, crass and unethical marketing now and in the future.”



UHHospitality CEO Kate Nicholls said:

“it’s a simple fact that the best place to watch football is in the pub, with fans coming together to create an unrivalled atmosphere to cheer on England. It’s clear the country agrees with pubs packed with fans and sales seeing a considerable boost throughout the Euros. It’s an easy choice this summer, head to the pub to cheer on England and support your local”.