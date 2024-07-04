Charity Hospitality Action Expands Walk For Wellbeing Initiative

Share Tweet Share Email

Hospitality Action’s annual initiative Walk for Wellbeing has been expanded into three further UK cities to mark its fifth and biggest year to date.

Oxford, Cardiff and Liverpool will join the fundraising campaign this year, taking the number of host cities to eight. Eight hosted 20km walks will take place in cities across the UK on Sunday 13th October.

Those who can’t make that date can ‘Walk It Your Way’ at a location of their choice any time between World Mental Health Day on Thursday 10th October and Sunday 27th October.

The event unites hundreds of hospitality companies and thousands of walkers from across the nation each taking proactive steps to improve their own wellbeing and support that of their colleagues.

Craig Prentice, creator of Walk for Wellbeing, said:

“There is an essential need for hospitality businesses industrywide to prioritise the mental health and wellbeing of their employees – our industry’s continued success relies on it.

“Walk for Wellbeing is a grassroots movement that promotes selfcare as well as encouraging good employment practises, and it’s rapidly gaining national prominence. Community is at the core of hospitality; Walk for Wellbeing connects people locally, raises awareness, educates, unites, nurtures and empowers our community. We invite everyone to join this movement across the UK.”

For more information and to register, please visit www.walkforwellbeing.org.