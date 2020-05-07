Coeliac UK Offers Discount On Its Online Catering Course Throughout Its Gluten Free Community Week, 11-17 May

Coeliac UK will be celebrating all things gluten free with a week of online activities and, in support of the catering industry, is offering a special discount on its online catering course throughout the week 11-17 May.

The online catering course was re launched at the start of March, enabling both private and public sector caterers to meet the needs of the growing gluten free market. The charity is offering a 20% discount to any caterers who take the online course during its Gluten Free Community Week.

MasterChef Champion and Coeliac UK Ambassador Jane Devonshire said: “The online catering course is a great way to get staff to understand the needs of those requiring a gluten free diet when coming to your restaurant, cafe or bar. It is easy to do and underlines principals that everyone should have in place legally when offering a gluten free option on the menu.”

“Research shows that people with coeliac disease – and the family and friends they eat out with – are currently worth a potential £100 million a year to venues that can cater for them. So what a great time to do it now, so when everything opens you can hit the ground running offering great food to all your customers.”

The course, which takes approximately one and half hours to complete, is suitable for all food industry professionals in both the private and public sectors and provides in depth training on:

understanding coeliac disease and the gluten free diet

the law on gluten free

choosing the right ingredients and gluten free storage

preparing and cooking gluten free food

cleaning and personal hygiene

communicating with staff and customers

monitoring gluten free procedures.

On successful completion of the training, a personalised certificate from Coeliac UK can be download to be displayed or added to training records. Individual access to the training costs £70 and can be purchased from: www.glutenfreetraining.org . To take advantage of the special discount use the code: gfaware20, which gives the user 20% off any of the courses during Coeliac UK’s Gluten Free Community Week between 11-17, May.

The charity will be celebrating all things gluten free during Coeliac UK’s Gluten Free Community Week, bringing together its community with a variety of online activities, including a cook along with MasterChef champion, Jane Devonshire and hosting a virtual gluten free afternoon tea party to help support those that are feeling isolated and alone at this difficult time.

Hilary Croft Coeliac UK’s CEO said: “Many people with coeliac disease are not only anxious about their own health conditions but also struggling with isolation and obtaining essential gluten free supplies. We usually run an awareness campaign in May, but due to the current situation surrounding Coronavirus, we decided to replace this with a week of interactive online and social media activities to help people feel more connected during this time of lockdown.”

Coeliac UK hopes as many people as possible will take support their virtual gluten free afternoon tea party on Friday 15 May inviting friends, family and colleagues to enjoy a cup of tea and gluten free cake together via video chat. There will also be an opportunity for people to donate to the charity at: www.coeliac.org.uk/virtualgftea to help ensure it can survive and continue providing a much needed service to so many. The charity has seen a 500% increase in demand for its services matched with a 50% loss in income.

Coeliac disease is not an allergy or an intolerance but an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system damages the lining of the small bowel when gluten, a protein (found in wheat, barley and rye) is eaten. There is no cure and no medication; the only treatment is a strict gluten free diet for life. 1 in 100 people in the UK has coeliac disease but only 30% of those with the condition have been diagnosed. There are an estimated half a million people in the UK who have the condition yet don’t know it.

Go to: www.glutenfreetraining.org and use special discount code: gfaware20 to get 20% off any course during Coeliac UK’s Gluten Free Community Week between 11-17 May 2020.