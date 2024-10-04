Coming Soon: The £1 Pub With A £1 Million Makeover

Share Post Share Email

A Grade II listed building on the corner of Oxford Road and Grosvenor Street in Manchester is set to make a comeback and reopen next month as ‘The Grosvenor’, a cutting-edge hybrid hospitality & social space, following a £1 million transformation.

The 800 capacity venue, acquired by North West multiple operator, Blind Tiger Inns, for just £1, is set to offer the ultimate adult escapism experience in central Manchester, complete with huge sports screens, outrageous interiors, and even a slide to transport guests from the cinema’s original balcony!

Built between 1913 and 1915, the Grosvenor Picture Palace was originally the largest cinema outside London and has since taken on numerous identities, from a bingo hall and snooker venue to, most recently, a legendary student pub, The Footage.

Now in 2024, the doors will open again as an adult playground where visitors can expect to find an immersive concept with over 30 beer taps and filled with pool tables, beer pong tables, and a photobooth to capture the memories–continuing its iterations as a legendary entertainment venue for over 100 years.

The Grosvenor will operate from 12pm-to-12am, effortlessly catering to Manchester’s lively daytime and nighttime crowds. Whether it’s a bottomless brunch, after-work drinks with friends, or an exciting evening event, the space offers something for everyone.

Chris Tulloch, Managing Director of the independent local operator behind the transformation, shared his enthusiasm: “The Grosvenor is in the midst of an incredible transformation, and we’re creating something truly special for Manchester. Our vision is to blend the best aspects of a sports bar, social venue, and nightclub into one vibrant, unforgettable space where memories are made.

“As we breathe new life into this iconic building, we’re excited to continue its legacy as a cornerstone of Manchester’s entertainment, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone in to eat, drink and have fun in the adult playground.”