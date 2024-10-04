Birmingham to Host Pioneering Night Time Economy Summit, Showcasing the City’s Nightlife and Cultural Scene

Share Post Share Email

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has announced that the Night Time Economy Summit 2025 will take place in Birmingham at Hockley Social Club from Wednesday, February 5, to Friday, February 6, 2025.

The summit, in partnership with the International Nightlife Association, will feature representatives from across Europe, Japan, the U.S., Canada, South America, and Australia, and will include dedicated stages for international speakers, hosted by VibeLab, and platforms aimed at expanding the cultural footprint of the Night Time Economy. Key themes will include queer spaces, sustainability, placemaking, well-being, security, theatre, cinema, comedy, live and electronic music, and more.

Among the most anticipated additions is a full Queer stage, developed in partnership with Gay Times and Stonewall, which will address challenges surrounding diversity and inclusion. Earth Percent and AGF will lead crucial discussions on sustainability, with each admission contributing to the work Earth Percent is doing to advance the UKs sustainability efforts in the nightlife sector.

The summit will kick off with the *shesaid.so* Brunch, a celebrated event featuring a very special keynote speaker, offering early insights into equality within the industry and key trends. This year’s summit will deliver insights from key influencers and artists across the West Midlands, celebrating the region’s rich and diverse cultural tapestry, coupled with some of the amazing work being done in London around Black Lives In Music in the plight to end the discrimination in music, while GigPig will explore the live and electronic grassroots music challenges and why supporting homegrown talent is more essential than ever.

The Summit emphasises the critical role of collaboration, bringing together over 30 trade associations to shape the future of the sector. Key partners like BBPA, Institute of Hospitality, UKHospitality, UK Cinema Association, UK Crowd Management Association, IPSA, and the Live Comedy Association, alongside many others, will unite to share insights, address challenges, and drive innovation. Their combined expertise ensures a holistic approach, fostering a stronger, more resilient night-time economy through partnership and shared commitment.

Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA and VP of the International Nightlife Association said: “We are excited to reveal that next year’s summit promises to be one of our most diverse events yet, with dynamic insights that will resonate throughout the industry. This gathering will unite influential voices to discuss a variety of important topics, addressing both long-term objectives and immediate challenges.”

“What truly sets this event apart is its commitment to accessibility, ensuring that everyone can take part. It’s about fostering knowledge and expanding networks while providing attendees the chance to assess the current state of the industry. This will enable us to reflect, debate, and exchange ideas and best practices aimed at creating a safer and more successful night-time economy for the future.”

Richard Parker , Mayor of West Midlands and Chair of the WMCA said: “Our night-time economy is a key part of what makes the West Midlands a vibrant place to live and visit, employing nearly 100,000 people. From world-renowned music scenes to top-tier food and entertainment, our nightlife is central to the region’s appeal.

“As we navigate the challenges this industry has faced in recent years, I want to support our high streets and the people who bring them to life. Hosting this conference here highlights our commitment to growing this vital sector and showcasing the best of our region.

Sacha Lord – Chair of the NTIA and Night Time Economy Advisor to Greater Manchester

“We were proud to have hosted the Night Time Economy Summit in Greater Manchester in 2024. Last year’s event saw record breaking attendance from a wide range of operators, suppliers and policy-makers from across the sector and the discussions which took place were critical to ensuring its future direction.

“I’m incredibly thrilled to see that the next Summit will be taking place in Birmingham, an area which, like Greater Manchester, is experiencing rapid growth. Our two city regions understand the importance of a thriving night time economy and Birmingham has taken many steps to secure its future. With representatives and Mayors coming together from all over the UK and further afield, the summit will be one of the most important events on our sector’s calender an dI look forward to meeting everyone there.”

Lyle Bignon – Night Time Economy Ambassador for Birmingham said, “The role of Birmingham and the West Midlands in the UK’s arts, culture, hospitality, music, and NTE offer – both to domestic and international markets – has long been underplayed.

“In recent years, the self-deprecating Birmingham character has given way to a new found civic and cultural pride across our region, driven by creativity, community and innovation.

“Nowhere is this more evident than in our Night Time Economy, home to some of the most exciting and pioneering businesses and leaders in Europe.

“We look forward to welcoming professionals from across the world to our city, and showing off the people and places who make the West Midlands a truly dynamic NTE destination.”