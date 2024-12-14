Communities Unite To Donate Over 4,000 Pieces Of Warm Clothing And Supplies Through Craft Union Pubs

Share Post Share Email

In an inspiring display of community spirit, over 4,000 items of warm clothing and essential supplies have been donated to local charities across the UK through Craft Union’s network of 640 pubs.

Craft Union pubs, known for being more than just great places for a drink, have long served as vital community hubs. As a result, the pub company wanted to help make a difference this year with a mass donation of warm clothing and supplies to eight key charities across the country.

The donations come at a critical time. In 2023, leading homeless charity, The Big Issue, reported that 1,474 homeless people died in just one year, a 12% increase on the year before. With the arrival of colder weather, including Storm Darragh and snowy conditions, the need for warm clothing and support has never been greater.

This crisis is not limited to the homeless; research from Age UK reveals that 60% of over-60s on low incomes have cut back on heating or powering their homes to make ends meet, leaving many older people at risk during the harsh winter months. With 54% of older adults worried about paying energy bills in winter, initiatives like this donation drive are vital in providing relief to those most vulnerable.

The donations are part of Craft Union’s ambitious ‘Make it a Million’ campaign, which aims to raise £1 million for local causes through its network of more than 600 pubs by February 2025. With over £813,000 currently raised, the campaign continues to rally communities to support those in need.

Throughout the past month, Craft Union pubs have acted as collection points for clothing and supplies donations, with incredible support from local residents. Every item has helped make a tangible difference to people’s lives, ensuring they have the essentials to face the harsh winter months.

This week, the final donations were handed over, with Craft Union pubs proudly presenting 4,000 items of clothing to eight shelters and hospices across the nation.

Managing Director of Craft Union, Frazer Grimbleby, said: “As temperatures drop and stormy weather sets in, ensuring those less fortunate in our communities have access to warm clothing is more crucial than ever.

“Thanks to the incredible generosity of our communities and the efforts of our colleagues, we’ve surpassed all expectations by donating over 4,000 items of clothing to various shelters and hospices across the country. And this is just the beginning – there’s much more fundraising to come in 2025.”