Hilton Global Foundation Names Only A Pavement Away As One Of Its 2024 Grantees

Only a Pavement Away, the national charity supporting people facing homelessness and those wanting to rebuild their lives through employment in hospitality, is one of a handful of global not-for-profit organizations, selected by the Hilton Global Foundation, to receive a grant as part of a record £4.2m commitment to make a positive social difference for communities around the world.

The grant will enable Only A Pavement Away to place 300 people into hospitality jobs and provide 900 individuals with access to employment opportunities in the UK.

Launched in 2019, the Hilton Global Foundation works to create a better world for travel by supporting organisations tackling environmental and social issues such as poverty, career development and protection of the destinations where people live, work and travel.

The charity is renowned for its expertise in supporting people at risk of homelessness back into employment and already works in partnership with Hilton to deliver employability programmes.

It’s flagship programme, Passport 2 Employment, is an immersive five-day hospitality experience, where candidates study and work on site, hear from employers about the skills and work ethic they’re looking for, as well as giving those on the course the opportunity to road-test roles behind reception, bar, or kitchen. Currently, 80% of candidates who take part in the program are offered permanent roles.

As one of just 16 Hilton Global Foundation grantees worldwide, Only A Pavement Away is now looking to host additional Passport 2 Employment Programmes in 2025, alongside its mentoring and skills support, to meet its aspiration of getting a further 5,000 people into work over the next four years.

Greg Mangham, CEO and Founder of Only A Pavement Away, commented: “We’re thrilled to be one of 16 charities that the Hilton Global Foundation selected to provide funding to foster career development opportunities, and the only non-profit to be selected in the UK.

“The funds will enable us to deliver training and learning and development activities to help more of our candidates overcome barriers and get into work.

Thanks to employers such as Hilton, we can bring talented and loyal people into the hospitality sector and add value back into local communities.”

“The Hilton Global Foundation is proud to support Only A Pavement Away in their efforts to support people looking to rebuild their lives through employment opportunities in hospitality,” said Katherine Lugar, EVP, corporate affairs, Hilton and president, Hilton Global Foundation. “The Hilton Global Foundation was created based on the belief that travel can be a powerful, positive force for good. The 2024 Hilton Global Foundation grant recipients have shown the impact that people and organizations can have when they come together to make an impact in their communities, and we look forward to seeing the transformative results of this grant.”