Community Pub in Chesterfield Reopens Following Major Makeover

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The Three Horseshoes, located in Chesterfield, has officially reopened following a transformational investment of more than £374,000. The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns.

Behind the bar are Will and Rob Bown, who between them bring an impressive 22 years of hospitality experience to the role.

Will Bown, Operator of The Three Horseshoes, said: “Completing this refurbishment and watching our vision for the pub come to life has been incredible. Admiral’s expertise and guidance have been invaluable, and they have really helped turn that vision into a reality.

We’re so proud to be welcoming people into this new space and the reaction from locals already has been amazing.”

Going forward, the operators will host a busy schedule of entertainment for customers to enjoy. They are also hoping to support all aspects of community life by collecting food to donate to the local foodbank and by raising money for a bleed kit to be installed on the outside of the pub. Going forward, they also hope to support Pathways of Chesterfield, a homelessness support charity by organising fundraising events for them.

Matt Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “It’s been fantastic to see Rob and Will’s vision for the Three Horseshoes come to life with the completed refurbishment.

The Three Horseshoes has always been a much-loved part of the local community, and judging by the locals’ reaction to the refurbishment, this pub will continue to be much-loved for many years to come.

On behalf of myself and the whole Proper Pubs team, we would like to once again congratulate Rob and Will and wish them the very best of luck in their future endeavours at the Three Horseshoes.”