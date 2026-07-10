Sally Abé and Kayla Lawrie Launch Map Celebrating Women-Owned Hospitality Businesses

Credit: Teal by Sally Abé

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Acclaimed chef Sally Abé and Kayla Lawrie, Producer of global food series Topjaw have launched a new interactive map of female-owned hospitality businesses across the UK, designed to shine a light on female entrepreneurship within the sector and to amplify their businesses to diners.

The map includes more than 350 restaurants, bars, cafés, bakeries and pubs across the country, creating one of the most comprehensive public guides of its kind in the UK.

Throughout her career, chef Sally Abé has been a leading champion and advocate for greater equality in kitchens. In 2024, Sally published A Woman’s Place is the Kitchen, her memoir tracing her career and outlook for stirring change within the industry.

At her newly opened restaurant, Teal by Sally Abé in Hackney, Sally and her business partner, Abe Drewry consciously hired women to ensure her continued effort to create opportunities for everyone within the sector.

The map will serve as a go-to guide for diners looking to discover new spots. It will act as a living resource, constantly evolving as new ventures open around the country and as additional businesses continue to be pinned. As well as a discovery platform for diners, the pair hope the map serves as an initiative empowering women in the industry, amplifying their visibility at a local and national level.

Sally and Kayla say of the launch: “We know this industry is alive with diverse female talent, and we hope our new map sparks conversation about representation and visibility but also supports them during a time where the industry is already facing enough challenges. We’re excited to put the map in the hands of the industry & diners but even more excited about the potential it creates to do even more.”

The map can be seen here. It is free to access via Google Maps and all are invited to nominate businesses to add to the map via the form here.