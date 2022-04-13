Community Pub Set to Reopen Following £300,000 Refurbishment

Share Tweet Share Email

The White Hart, in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, formerly known as The Town Inn, is set to reopen on Thursday 14thApril following a transformational £300,000 refurbishment. The joint investment has been funded by brand new licensees, Jemma Arnold and Colin Forde, and leading community pub company Admiral Taverns, who own 1,600 pubs across the country.

The refurbishment has ensured the White Hart will be ready for the summer season ahead and has included a full refresh to the exterior of the pub, including a lovely secluded garden area for customers to embrace the sun with a pint.

Once inside, locals will be able to enjoy a new look and feel,

whilst having a drink at one of the two new bars. The main bar area being ‘The Sports Bar’, whilst the function room acts as ‘The Lounge Bar’ which can be booked for private events.

Jemma Arnold, licensee at the White Hart, commented: “We are thrilled to finally be opening the White Hart to the community and I can’t wait to see the reaction from all the customers – they won’t be disappointed! The refurbishment has completely transformed the pub and it looks better than we ever imagined. Launch night is set to be a fantastic occasion and we hope to see lots of locals enjoy the pub!”

There will be a double launch celebration for the Easter Weekend, with a selection of DJ’s playing the latest hits on both Thursday 14th April and Friday 15th April.

Jemma and Colin are both new to the hospitality industry, but are well known in the local area. They’ve built a good impression already, with many residents welcoming the refurbishment and celebrating the name change, bringing the White Hart back to its traditional roots. Colin is a successful businessman, having run several other businesses, whilst Jemma has a background in health and social care within the local area and will be looking to apply her experience in hosting social and charity events at the pub.

Mick Sheridan, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, commented: “We have found the perfect match in Jemma and Colin for the White Hart and I’m confident of the pubs success. They both bring a wealth of experience, having run their own businesses which will ensure the pub returns to its former glory. I wish them both every success and look forward to visiting soon.”