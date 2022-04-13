Stonegate Group Announces Fundraising Partnership with the Motor Neurone Disease Association and MND Scotland

Share Tweet Share Email

Stonegate Group has announced a corporate fundraising partnership with the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association and MND Scotland, working with the two charities across England, Wales and Scotland.

Stonegate’s teams will be coming up with imaginative and creative ways of raising money for the charities as well as encouraging customers to get involved. This partnership runs across the national Stonegate estate, including its pubs, bars, venues and head office support teams. The money raised will help fund the vital work and support the charities provides for those living with MND, and their family, friends and carers.



Simon Longbottom, CEO of Stonegate Group, said: “Our pubs, bars and venues all play a huge part in the communities they operate in, and are brilliant at bringing individuals together for great causes. I am excited to see how creative our teams get in the planning of all the various fundraising initiatives during this partnership. There are many synergies between our company and MND Association, especially its regionality. We are delighted that our teams in Scotland will be working directly with MND Scotland, just as in England and Wales, which means they are able to make further direct impact in their local communities.

“The work and support that the MND Association and MND Scotland provide is incredible and we are privileged to be able to help them and do our part in raising awareness of this cause.”

The MND Association focuses improving access to care and providing information and support for people living with or affected by MND in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and MND Scotland does the same for those living in Scotland. Both charities fund and promote research that leads to new understanding and treatments and brings a cure closer. They campaign and raise awareness so the needs of people with MND across the UK are recognised and addressed by wider society. People with MND, their families and carers are at the heart of everything they do.



Sally Light, Chief Executive of the Motor Neurone Disease Association, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen as charity partner for Stonegate Group, along with our close colleagues at MND Scotland. MND is a devastating disease that currently has no cure or effective treatment – we are working tirelessly to change that through funding and promoting cutting-edge MND research. Alongside supporting people living with MND, their families and carers, we also fund the co-ordination of care through our 22 MND care centres and networks across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The fundraising taking place this year through this partnership will directly help us to keep pushing for vital treatments and a cure. I am incredibly excited to see what we can achieve together.”



Rachel Maitland, Chief Executive of MND Scotland, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Stonegate Group and our friends at the MND Association. MND Scotland is only able to provide life-changing support to people living with MND right now, and fund ground-breaking research to discover meaningful treatments and a cure, because of incredible supporters like Stonegate Group. Your support will make a real difference to people in Scotland, who are currently affected by this heart-breaking disease, and will drive forward our search for a cure. Together, we will beat MND.”