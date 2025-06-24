Community Spirit Triumphs As Black Lion Pub Nears Reopening After £500k Transformation

Share Post Share Email

A North Yorkshire village pub closed for over five years is set to reopen after a remarkable community-led rescue that saw locals raise hundreds of thousands of pounds to secure its future.

The Black Lion in Skelton-on-Ure, near Boroughbridge, has undergone extensive refurbishment following its acquisition by the local community in March 2024, with the pub now seeking a tenant to complete its journey back to the heart of village life.

The 200-year-old pub’s story began in November 2019 when Admiral Taverns closed the doors, prompting an immediate response from determined villagers who refused to let their local disappear. A community committee was formed to spearhead a rescue campaign that would ultimately span five years.

The breakthrough came in September 2022 when the Black Lion was granted Asset of Community Value status, providing the legal framework for the community buyout. Through grassroots fundraising efforts, residents and supporters raised £241,000 via community shareholder funding – an achievement that unlocked matching funds from the Government’s Community Ownership Fund, bringing the total investment to nearly £500,000.

Since taking ownership, the community has transformed the historic pub through thousands of volunteer hours. The comprehensive refurbishment includes a fully renovated bar area with new cellar facilities designed to serve both traditional and modern ales, positioning the venue as a true free house.

Phase One of the redevelopment saw the creation of a community café and village hub, which opened just before Christmas and has already proven popular with locals, cyclists, walkers, and tourists visiting nearby Newby Hall. The café is operated entirely by volunteers, demonstrating the ongoing community commitment to the project.

Ambitious landscaping plans are currently underway, featuring a large outdoor event space, sunken beer garden, five-pitch touring caravan site, and dedicated wildlife area to enhance local biodiversity. These additions will position the Black Lion as both a traditional pub and a modern community destination.

The final piece of the puzzle is now the search for a suitable tenant to take on the lease and bring professional hospitality expertise to complement the community’s investment. The successful applicant will inherit a fully refurbished venue with strong community backing and multiple revenue streams already established.

A spokesperson said:

“The Black Lion represents a growing trend of community pub ownership across the UK, where local residents are taking direct action to preserve vital rural hospitality venues. The project demonstrates how community determination, combined with government support schemes, can deliver successful outcomes for the licensed trade.”