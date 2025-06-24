Menu Strategies Diverge Across Channels as Operators Tackle Cost Pressures and Consumer Expectations

Share Post Share Email

The latest quarterly insights from Lumina Intelligence’s Menu Tracker reveal diverging menu strategies across hospitality channels in response to rising cost pressures and evolving consumer needs.

According to the data, restaurants and quick service restaurants (QSRs) are growing their menu ranges to appeal to a broader consumer base and stimulate spend. This menu expansion reflects a strategic focus on driving footfall and meeting diverse dining preferences. In contrast, coffee shops and pubs are trimming their offerings, prioritising speed of service, waste reduction, and margin protection. The divergence indicates a clear trade-off between offering variety and achieving operational efficiency.

Low-ticket channels such as coffee shops, QSRs, and pubs are leading in menu price increases, driven by intense cost pressures and limited options to absorb inflationary impacts. Despite these price hikes, operators remain cautious of consumer sensitivity. Affordable add-ons are being leveraged to encourage greater spend per visit while maintaining value perception.

Among menu categories, mains have seen the largest same-line price increases, particularly within affordable dining channels. This aligns with operators’ need to cover escalating input costs without significantly undermining the perceived value of their core offerings.

These insights underline the varied strategies hospitality operators are adopting to navigate an increasingly complex trading environment—balancing menu breadth, pricing, and operational priorities.